Noel is not in the lineup for Monday's game versus the Nationals.
Noel has now been on the bench for consecutive games after starting five of the previous six contests. Nolan Jones is in right field and batting eighth for the Guardians on Monday.
More News
-
Guardians' Jhonkensy Noel: Retreating to bench Sunday•
-
Guardians' Jhonkensy Noel: Launches second home run•
-
Guardians' Jhonkensy Noel: Clubs first homer of year•
-
Guardians' Jhonkensy Noel: Starts against lefty•
-
Guardians' Jhonkensy Noel: Delivers in win•
-
Guardians' Jhonkensy Noel: Makes rare start against righty•