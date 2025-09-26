Ramirez went 1-for-3 with a walk, a double and an RBI in Thursday's 4-2 loss to Detroit.

Ramirez's eighth-inning double knocked in Cleveland's second run and put his name in the franchise's record book as the all-time leader in extra-base hits (726). The 33-year-old has climbed the ranks in several categories this season. In the here and now, Ramirez is helping the Guardians push for a postseason spot. He's batting .333 (13-for-39) with five doubles, two home runs, three steals, eight RBI and 10 runs scored over the last 11 contests.