Ramirez went 1-for-4 with a walk, a stolen base and a run scored in Tuesday's 11-7 loss to the Reds.

Ramirez has collected six steals while batting .338 (23-for-68) over his last 17 games. The third baseman's now at 28-for-34 on the basepaths this season, in addition to his 24 home runs, 80 RBI, 87 runs scored and .281/.355/.479 slash line through 152 contests.