Ramirez went 2-for-3 with a two-run home run, two runs scored and a walk during Saturday's 5-3 loss to the Astros in extra innings.

After seeing a 21-game hit streak come to a close on May 30, Ramirez has had at least a hit in all seven games since then, and he has had multiple hits on five of those occasions. That gives the switch-hitting third baseman 26 multi-hit games. Not many people have been better than him since the calendar turned to May, and the stats back that up. His OPS is now currently .948, sixth-best in MLB.