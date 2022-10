Ramirez went 4-for-5 with a double, two RBI and one run scored in Wednesday's 9-2 victory over the Royals.

The 30-year-old wrapped up the season with his second four-hit effort of 2022, a fitting end to what has been another dominant season. Among his hits were two RBI singles, giving him 126 on the season, which is good for third in the majors. In 156 games, Ramirez slashed .280/.355/.514 with 29 home runs, 44 doubles and 20 stolen bases.