Guardians' Jose Ramirez: Lands on IL with hamate fracture

The Guardians placed Ramirez (hand) on the 10-day injured list Sunday, Zack Meisel of The Athletic reports.

Ramirez's move to the IL was a foregone conclusion after the Guardians revealed following Saturday's 3-1 win over the Tigers that the seven-time All-Star was diagnosed with a left hamate bone fracture after suffering the injury on a swing in the fifth inning. Cleveland reinstated Gabriel Arias (wrist) from the 60-day IL in a corresponding move, and he and Daniel Schneemann are likely to serve as the primary replacements at third base while Ramirez is sidelined. The Guardians haven't provided an official target date for Ramirez's return, but recovery timelines for hamate bone fractures typically range from 4-to-8 weeks. With that in mind, Ramirez would seem likely to remain out through at least the All-Star break in mid-July.