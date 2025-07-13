Ramirez went 1-for-3 with one RBI, one run scored and three stolen bases in Saturday's 6-2 win over the White Sox.

Ramirez swiped three bases for the second time this season and the first since May 12 in Saturday's win. While he recorded just one hit in the game, the star third baseman has been locked in at the plate lately, slashing .303/.439/.788 with five homers and 10 RBI over his past nine games after a cold stretch to close June and start July. On the season, he's slashing .297/.367/.510 with 18 home runs, 17 doubles, 29 steals and 48 RBI across 91 games.