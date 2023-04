Bell went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and a double in Friday's 4-3 win over the Nationals.

Bell was off to an awful start this season -- Friday marked his first multi-hit effort of the campaign. The homer was also his first in 2023. Through 13 games, he's slashing just .140/.267.240 with five RBI, three runs scored and two doubles. There's still plenty of time for him to turn things around, and the slow start at the plate has yet to really cut into his playing time.