Bell went 3-for-4 with a home run and two RBI in Wednesday's 7-5 loss to the Pirates.

Bell drove home a run in the top of the fifth with a single to put the Guardians up 4-0 and later added a solo shot to left field as Cleveland tried (unsuccessfully) to mount a late comeback. The first baseman tallied three hits on the afternoon, marking his fourth three-hit game this season, and he's now registered multiple hits in back-to-back games. Bell has also homered in each of his last two games while adding four RBI.