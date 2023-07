Bell went 2-for-5 with a two-run home run and an additional run scored in Tuesday's 10-1 win over the Pirates.

Bell went yard in the third inning to extend the Guardians' lead to 7-0. The first baseman is batting just .234 (11-for-47) in July, though he has hit two homers over 13 games this month. He's at a .232/.323/.386 slash line with 10 long balls, 44 RBI, 22 runs scored and 17 doubles through 86 contests overall. He's on pace to fall shy of 20 homers for the second year in a row.