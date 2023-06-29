Bell went 2-for-5 with a a home run, a double, two total runs and four total RBI against Kansas City in Wednesday's 14-1 win.

Bell and Jose Ramirez combined to drive in nine of Cleveland's 14 runs, with the former contributing a massive 464-foot two-run homer and a two-run double. The multi-hit performance was Bell's first since June 13, while his four RBI were a season high. The veteran had been slumping coming into Wednesday, batting .143 (5-for-35) with 13 strikeouts over his previous 10 games.