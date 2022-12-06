Bell signed a two-year, $33 million deal with the Guardians on Tuesday, which includes an opt-out after the first season, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports.

The Guardians won a postseason series last season despite ranking 29th as a team in home runs. Bell theoretically offers the team plenty of additional pop, as he homered 37 times back in 2019 and has topped 25 home runs in two other seasons. He suffered through a bit of a power outage last season, however, clearing the fence just 17 times while splitting time between the Nationals and Padres. He still managed a solid .266/.362/.422 slash line, though, and his 15.8 percent strikeout rate was quite strong. Assuming he rebounds from the slump he fell into after his midseason move to San Diego, he should offer the Guardians a well-rounded presence in the middle of their lineup