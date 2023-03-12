Bell has gone 2-for-19 (.105) with six strikeouts and a walk over his first seven Cactus League games.

Bell struck out at just a 15.8 percent rate between the Nationals and the Padres last year, so his lack of contact early in spring is mildly concerning. On the positive side, both of his hits have been for extra bases -- one home run and one double. He's a career .262 hitter with an .810 OPS who averages 25 homers per 162 games, so he should provide some pop while playing regularly as either the designated hitter or first baseman for Cleveland.