Guardians' Josh Bell: Not starting Tuesday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Bell isn't in the Guardians' lineup Tuesday against the Athletics.
Bell will sit Tuesday after starting the season just 1-for-17 through five games. Josh Naylor will serve as Cleveland's designated hitter, allowing Gabriel Arias to start at first base and bat sixth.
