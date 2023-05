Bell is out of the lineup for Game 2 of Sunday's doubleheader against the Guardians.

Bell started the past 39 games and will take a seat for Game 2 of the twin bill after he went 1-for-3 with a strikeout during the matinee. Josh Naylor will start at first base and Gabriel Arias at shortstop while Amed Rosario serves as the designated hitter.