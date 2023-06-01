Bell went 1-for-4 with a solo home run, a walk and three strikeouts in Wednesday's 12-8 win over the Orioles.

Bell has hit safely in 12 of his last 16 games, but he's batting just .236 with three extra-base hits over that span. Wednesday marked his third straight game with an RBI. The first baseman owns a .224/.330/.350 slash line with four homers, 25 RBI, eight runs scored and 11 doubles through 52 contests. He hasn't been immune from the Guardians' team-wide hitting problems, and he remains in a fairly consistent role between first base and designated hitter.