Bell is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Royals.

Bell had started each of Cleveland's last eight contests, so he's likely just receiving some routine maintenance as the Guardians and Royals wrap up their series with a day game after a night game. With Bell on the bench, Jose Ramirez will get a day out of the field and serve as the Guardians' designated hitter, while Tyler Freeman picks up a start at third base.