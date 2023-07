Bell is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Royals.

Bell will get a breather for the Guardians' final game before the All-Star break after he had started at designated hitter or first base in each of the last 12 contests while slashing .234/.294/.404 over that stretch. With Bell sitting out Sunday, third baseman Jose Ramirez will get a day out of the field and serve as Cleveland's DH.