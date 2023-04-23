Bell went 3-for-4 with a double, a home run and two RBI in Sunday's win over the Marlins.

Bell stayed hot Sunday with three hits, including his second home run of the season, in Cleveland's 7-4 victory. After a sluggish start to the year, Bell is now 15-for-41 with 10 extra-base hits in his last 11 games. Overall, he's slashing .228/.333/.405 with 11 RBI through 93 plate appearances. Following his slow start this year and a disappointing finish to the 2022 campaign, Bell looks to be turning it around while batting in the middle of a solid Guardians lineup.