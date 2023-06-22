Naylor went 4-for-4 with a solo home run and an additional RBI in Wednesday's 7-6 win against Oakland.

Naylor had a couple big hits in the contest, tying the score with an RBI single in the fifth inning and pulling Cleveland to within one run with a solo shot in the seventh. He finished with four hits for the second time in his past three games and for the third time overall this season. Naylor is enjoying a career-best year at the plate with a .295/.338/.464 slash line through 260 plate appearances. With nine homers and 55 RBI, he's on pace to challenge last season's career-high totals of 20 long balls and 79 runs batted in.