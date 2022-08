Naylor went 1-for-5 with a stolen base and a run scored in Wednesday's 7-0 win over the Padres.

Naylor has gone eight games without an extra-base hit, going 6-for-25 (.240) with two steals, one RBI and a run in that span. The 25-year-old's slump has lowered his season slash line to .270/.325/.467 with 15 home runs, 57 RBI, 34 runs scored and five steals through 88 contests. Despite the poor hitting lately, he's retained a near-everyday role at first base over Owen Miller when healthy.