Naylor is not in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Athletics.
David Fry will get the start at first base and hit in the cleanup spot against Athletics left-hander JP Sears. Over his first two games this season, Naylor has gone 3-for-8 with two doubles, two runs and one walk.
