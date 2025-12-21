The Guardians designated Bruihl for assignment Saturday.

Cleveland just acquired Bruihl from Toronto in exchange for cash considerations Wednesday, but it appears the Guardians no longer see the southpaw as part of the team's big-league bullpen after they signed fellow reliever Shawn Armstrong on Thursday. Bruihl may have to settle for a minor-league deal eventually, as he holds a career 4.72 ERA and 1.37 WHIP with a 69:32 K:BB over 89.2 innings across 94 games spanning parts of five campaigns.