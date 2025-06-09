The Guardians activated Thomas (foot) from the 10-day injured list Monday.

Thomas has been limited to only 17 games this season because of a wrist injury and more recently plantar fasciitis in his right foot. He did not go out on a rehab assignment during the most recent IL stint, but the Guardians are convinced the 29-year-old is ready to go. Thomas has just a .305 OPS this season, but with Angel Martinez having gone 4-for-38 over his last nine games, Thomas will likely get another chance to be the team's primary center fielder.