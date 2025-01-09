Thomas agreed to a one-year, $7.825 million contract with the Guardians on Thursday, avoiding arbitration, Robert Murray of FanSided.com reports.

The 29-year-old will receive a modest raise in his penultimate year of arbitration eligibility after making $5.45 million last season. Thomas had 15 homers and 32 stolen bases with a .709 OPS in 130 games between Washington and Cleveland last year, and he should be a key piece of the Guardians' outfield mix again in 2025.