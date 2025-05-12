Guardians manager Stephen Vogt confirmed that Thomas (wrist) will begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Columbus this week, Tim Stebbins of MLB.com reports.

Thomas has been on the shelf since April 22 with a right wrist bone bruise, but he's been free of pain for a few days now and is ready to test himself in minor-league games. Before landing on the 10-day injured list, Thomas had gotten off to a miserable start to the season, slashing .156/.188/.178 over his first 13 games. Thomas may need to produce well at the plate during his rehab assignment to convince the Guardians that he's ready to take back an everyday role in center field from Angel Martinez once he's activated.