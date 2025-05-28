Thomas is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Dodgers due to plantar fasciitis in his right foot, Tim Stebbins of MLB.com reports.

Thomas was uncharacteristically left out of Cleveland's starting nine for a second consecutive game Wednesday, and it's now known that his absence is due to injury. The center fielder is having the injury looked at Wednesday, and he's expected to be day-to-day. The Guardians are off Thursday before starting a three-game homestand Friday against the Angels. Angel Martinez will patrol center field Wednesday.