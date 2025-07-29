Cleveland manager Stephen Vogt said Monday that Thomas (foot) met with a doctor and has a new rehab plan in place, MLB.com reports.

Vogt described Thomas' plantar fasciitis as a "complicated case," and his return is taking longer than expected as the foot hasn't responded to treatment. The report estimates a potential return to the field in September. In the meantime, Angel Martinez has filled in as the Guardians' primary center fielder.