Thomas batted third and went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run in Friday's spring game against Seattle.

Thomas generated the first positive event for the Guardians when he went deep in the fifth inning. It was his third homer of the Cactus League, and he leads Cleveland with 11 spring RBI. He's spent a good deal of his career batting first or second in orders, but Thomas has spotted in at third (twice), fourth (six times) and fifth (twice) during Cactus League games. With Steven Kwan locked at leadoff and manager Stephen Vogt suggesting Friday that Jose Ramirez may hit second during the regular season, it looks like Thomas will be counted on as a middle-of-the-order bat. That will be a wise move if Thomas resurrects the power he had in 2023, when he swatted a career-high 28 home runs for the Nationals.