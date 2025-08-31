Guardians' Lane Thomas: More activity Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Thomas (foot) took on-field batting practice and ran the bases Saturday, MLB.com reports.
Thomas ramped up his activity over the course of last week and is progressing toward a rehab assignment. There's still no timetable for a potential return, but the Guardians remain hopeful Thomas will play at some point in September.
