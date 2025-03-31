Thomas batted second and went 1-for-4 with a walk in Sunday's 6-2 win over the Royals.
Thomas was moved to second in the order with Jose Ramirez (wrist) sitting out. Imaging on Ramirez's wrist came back negative, and he could return Monday against the Padres. When all hands are healthy, The righty-hitting Thomas bats sixth against righties and third against lefties.
More News
-
Guardians' Lane Thomas: Logs third spring homer•
-
Guardians' Lane Thomas: Avoids arbitration with Cleveland•
-
Guardians' Lane Thomas: Cracks 15th homer in win•
-
Guardians' Lane Thomas: Heads to bench Sunday•
-
Guardians' Lane Thomas: Clubs homer in win•
-
Guardians' Lane Thomas: Provides lone run in loss•