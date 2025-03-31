Thomas batted second and went 1-for-4 with a walk in Sunday's 6-2 win over the Royals.

Thomas was moved to second in the order with Jose Ramirez (wrist) sitting out. Imaging on Ramirez's wrist came back negative, and he could return Monday against the Padres. When all hands are healthy, The righty-hitting Thomas bats sixth against righties and third against lefties.