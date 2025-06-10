Guardians' Lane Thomas: Not in Tuesday's lineup
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Thomas is not in the lineup for Tuesday's contest versus the Reds.
The Reds are sending left-hander Andrew Abbott to the bump, so this is likely more about easing Thomas back into action after he returned from the injured list Monday. Nolan Jones is in center field for the Guardians.
More News
-
Guardians' Lane Thomas: Productive in return•
-
Guardians' Lane Thomas: Activated from 10-day IL•
-
Guardians' Lane Thomas: Works out before Saturday's game•
-
Guardians' Lane Thomas: Resumes running•
-
Guardians' Lane Thomas: Lands on IL with foot injury•
-
Guardians' Lane Thomas: Sitting again Friday•