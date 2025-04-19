Thomas is out of the lineup for Saturday's game against Pittsburgh, Tim Stebbins of MLB.com reports.
Thomas went 2-for-5 and scored two runs Friday, snapping what had been an 0-for-11 drought at the plate. He'll now grab a seat on the bench against Paul Skenes and the Pirates, giving Angel Martinez an opportunity to start in center field.
