Thomas is out of the lineup for Saturday's game against Pittsburgh, Tim Stebbins of MLB.com reports.

Thomas went 2-for-5 and scored two runs Friday, snapping what had been an 0-for-11 drought at the plate. He'll now grab a seat on the bench against Paul Skenes and the Pirates, giving Angel Martinez an opportunity to start in center field.

