Guardians manager Stephen Vogt said Wednesday that Thomas (foot) has started running for the first time since being placed on the 10-day injured list Friday, Tim Stebbins of MLB.com reports.

Thomas was diagnosed with right foot plantar fasciitis, but the Guardians don't anticipate a long stint on the IL, which suggests the 29-year-old outfielder may avoid a rehab assignment. Thomas was slashing .119/.169/.136 with one steal and three RBI over 65 plate appearances prior to his placement on the IL.