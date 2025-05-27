Thomas started at designated hitter and went 0-for-3 with a walk in Monday's 7-2 loss to the Dodgers.

Thomas moved from center field to DH as part of the domino effect created by Carlos Santana's leg injury. Kyle Manzardo covered first base for the injured veteran and Thomas slipped into the fifth spot in the order. Thomas is now hitless (0-for-14) in four games since coming off the injured list and saw his season average drop to .119 (7-for-59).