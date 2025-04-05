Thomas isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Angels.
Thomas went 1-for-5 with a double and four strikeouts in Friday's series opener, and the Guardians will now give him a chance to recollect himself with a day off Saturday. Daniel Schneemann will start in center field instead and bat seventh.
