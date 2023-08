Straw is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Tigers.

Ramon Laureano will pick up the start in center field while Straw heads to the bench after starting in four of the past five games. Straw is slashing just .247/.301/.306 in 30 games since the All-Star break and could be at risk of losing playing time to Laureano if he's unable to stage a major turnaround at the plate over his next handful of starts.