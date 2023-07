Straw is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Pirates.

Straw will take a seat in the series opener while manager Terry Francona opens up a spot in the outfield for David Fry for the second time in three games after Fry slugged a home run in Sunday's 6-5 loss to the Rangers. Will Brennan will shift over to Straw's usual spot in center field while Fry covers right field.