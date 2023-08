Straw is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Blue Jays.

After an 0-for-3 showing in Tuesday's 1-0 win, Straw is now hitting .242/.284/.274 in 22 games since the All-Star break. The newly acquired Ramon Laureano will pick up the start in center field Wednesday, and he could end up eating into Straw's playing time if Straw continues to languish at the plate.