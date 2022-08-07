Jones is out of the lineup Sunday against the Astros and right-hander Cristian Javier.

The lefty-hitting Jones will take a seat for the fourth time in six games, with two of those benchings coming against right-handed pitching. While the struggling Franmil Reyes is in the minors, Jones could still play more often than not against right-handers, but the return of Oscar Gonzalez from the injured list means that Jones won't have as clear of a path to the everyday role in right field as he previously enjoyed.