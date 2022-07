Jones went 3-for-4 with a pair of doubles, one RBI and three runs scored in Wednesday's 7-6 win over the Red Sox.

This was Jones' first three-hit game in the majors, and also his first with multiple extra-base hits. The 24-year-old has gone 6-for-22 (.273) with three doubles and a home run in six games since the All-Star break. He's slashing .306/.404/.531 with two homers, five doubles, 13 RBI and 10 runs scored through 16 contests.