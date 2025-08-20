Jones is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Diamondbacks.

Jones had started in each of the Guardians' last three games and went 3-for-10 with two walks, one run and one RBI, but he'll head to the bench for the series finale. The 27-year-old appears to be stuck in a part-time role while the Guardians have been opening up steady at-bats for the likes of C.J. Kayfus, Daniel Schneemann and Angel Martinez.