Jones is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Diamondbacks.

Jones had started in each of the Guardians' last three games and went 3-for-10 with two walks, one run and one RBI, but he'll head to the bench for the series finale. The 27-year-old appears to be stuck in a part-time role while the Guardians have been opening up steady at-bats for the likes of C.J. Kayfus, Daniel Schneemann and Angel Martinez.

