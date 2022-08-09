site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Guardians' Nolan Jones: Sitting again Tuesday
Jones is not in the starting lineup Tuesday versus the Tigers.
Jones will remain out of the lineup for the second game in a row and fifth time in seven games overall. Owen Miller will take over at designated hitter and bat sixth in the series opener.
