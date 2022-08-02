Jones is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Diamondbacks, Mandy Bell of MLB.com reports.

Even though the Guardians are facing a right-hander (Zac Gallen) on Tuesday, the lefty-hitting Jones will cede his spot in the lineup to the righty-hitting Oscar Gonzalez (intercostal), who will start in right field in his return from the injured list. Cleveland is expected to option designated hitter Franmil Reyes to Triple-A Columbus later Tuesday, so spots in the everyday lineup could still be available for both Jones and Gonzalez moving forward. Jones' move to the bench comes after he went 1-for-10 with five strikeouts over his last three starts.