Guardians' Nolan Jones: Sitting Thursday
RotoWire Staff
Jones is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's series finale versus the Tigers.
Jones will take a seat after he went 1-for-3 in Wednesday's win. Jose Ramirez will slide over to designated hitter while Tyler Freeman enters the lineup at third base and bats seventh against Detroit.
