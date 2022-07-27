Jones went 1-for-5 with a three-run home run in Tuesday's victory over the Red Sox.
Jones went deep for a three-run shot off Josh Winckowski in the top of the third inning, giving the Guardians a commanding 5-0 lead. The 24-year-old has now gone deep twice in 15 games since making his MLB debut July 8. Since he went 7-for-13 over his first four games, Jones has gone 5-for-32 with a homer, a double, four RBI and four runs over his last 11 contests. Overall, the rookie is batting .267 with two long balls, 12 RBI and seven runs scored over his first 45 big-league at-bats.