Gonzalez went 2-for-4 with two solo homers in Saturday's win over the Rangers.

Gonzalez took Glenn Otto deep to lead off the fifth inning and make it a 1-1 ballgame. The outfielder came right back in his very next at-bat in the seventh and hit a solo shot off Brock Burke to give the Guardians a 2-1 lead. Gonzalez now has six home runs in September to go along with 18 RBI and 12 runs scored.