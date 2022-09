Gonzalez went 2-for-5 with a double and two RBI in the Guardians' 6-5 extra-inning win over the Royals on Monday.

Both of Gonzalez's RBI came on his one-out double in the top of the 10th inning, which proved to be the difference in the Guardians' one-run triumph. Gonzalez has stepped back into an everyday role in the outfield since being activated from the injured list Aug. 2, slashing .280/.309/.432 with three home runs, one stolen base and 12 RBI in 30 games over the past month.