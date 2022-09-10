Gonzalez went 4-for-5 with a three-run home run and a two-run home run in a 7-6 victory over the Twins on Friday.

Gonzalez powered his team to an important victory with playoff implications by launching two home runs. He tallied five total RBI in the first multi-homer game of his career. Gonzalez has been a bright spot for the Guardians after Franmil Reyes disappointed the team with his performance before being cut at the beginning of August. Gonzalez is now slashing .296/.327/.474 with seven home runs in 253 at-bats in his rookie season.