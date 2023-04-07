Gonzalez is starting in right field and batting sixth versus the Mariners in the Guardians' home opener.

It didn't seem like a great sign when Gonzalez was on the bench in favor of Will Brennan on Opening Day. However, he's started six of seven games since then, including against a righty in Logan Gilbert on Friday. Gonzalez is off to just a 4-for-22 start this season but showed plenty of potential last year.